Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 29,254 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 721,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,254 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $37,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,768,005 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,765 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock remained flat at $$51.11 during midday trading on Thursday. 580,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,201,943. The firm has a market cap of $215.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

