Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 33,817 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,817 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Novartis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.08. 47,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,978,865. The company has a market capitalization of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average is $88.58. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

