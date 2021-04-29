Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 7,070 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Chubb by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,852,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,671,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Chubb by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after acquiring an additional 452,514 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,638,000 after acquiring an additional 170,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $493,517,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $924,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $5.04 on Thursday, reaching $169.10. 67,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day moving average is $153.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $93.10 and a 1-year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

CB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

