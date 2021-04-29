Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,200 shares, a decrease of 54.5% from the March 31st total of 499,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Braskem by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Braskem by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Braskem during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Braskem stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,078. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. Braskem has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $21.30.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($1.00). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Braskem will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

