Brendan Calder Sells 2,000 Shares of FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Director Brendan Calder sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.24, for a total value of C$410,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,100.40.

FSV stock traded down C$3.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$203.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,545. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of C$106.90 and a 12 month high of C$219.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$195.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$182.73.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSV. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on FirstService to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FirstService to C$235.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$209.88.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

