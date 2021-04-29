Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the March 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.44. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $18.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, analysts predict that Brenntag will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DZ Bank cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Brenntag currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

