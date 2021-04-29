Bridge Oracle (BRG) Price Tops $0.17 on Exchanges

Bridge Oracle (CURRENCY:BRG) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Bridge Oracle has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and $35.24 million worth of Bridge Oracle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bridge Oracle has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Bridge Oracle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00067791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.63 or 0.00294724 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $605.95 or 0.01132920 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00026891 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.16 or 0.00731345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,531.62 or 1.00086517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Bridge Oracle

Bridge Oracle’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Bridge Oracle’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,002,167,205 coins. Bridge Oracle’s official website is bridge.link . Bridge Oracle’s official Twitter account is @bridge_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Due to their nature,blockchain systems are not able to access real-world data. Bridge oracle system is a technology through which external data can be injected. Beside blockchain technology, oracle system is a vital requirement using which blockchain platforms acquire flexibility of handling all kind of applications and digital autonomous organizations by accessing external data. Availability of an oracle system on a blockchain network, make it to be externally-aware. In fact oracles are a kind of technology through which users are able to inject real-world data into their smart contracts. Bridge oracle has issued its dedicated tokens dubbed Bridge Token (BRG) in TRON blockchain. The purpose of this token is creating a more affordable payment method for clients to pay for Bridge oracle services with a significant discount in comparison to pay with TRX. “

Bridge Oracle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bridge Oracle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bridge Oracle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bridge Oracle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

