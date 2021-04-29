Brigham Minerals (MNRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. On average, analysts expect Brigham Minerals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Brigham Minerals stock opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -863.00 and a beta of 2.45. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 over the last 90 days. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

