Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

NYSE BFAM opened at $155.16 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $97.23 and a one year high of $182.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 126.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total transaction of $494,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,920,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

