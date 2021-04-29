Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Gap Down to $19.45

Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.45, but opened at $18.09. Brightcove shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 15,462 shares trading hands.

BCOV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday, January 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.40.

The company has a market cap of $628.67 million, a PE ratio of -42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Brightcove news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Brightcove by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after purchasing an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 79,337 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

