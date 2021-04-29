BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $18.54 and a one year high of $25.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.