BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.09

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 16483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BrightView by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightView by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 420,981 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)
BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.
