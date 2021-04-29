BrightView (NYSE:BV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $19.09

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.09 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 16483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. BrightView had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BrightView by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,745 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BrightView by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in BrightView by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 420,981 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile (NYSE:BV)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

