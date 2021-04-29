Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EAT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.95.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $67.83 on Thursday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 174,326 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.69, for a total value of $11,974,452.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,258 shares in the company, valued at $29,348,352.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Brinker International by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

