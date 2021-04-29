Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $76.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.41% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brinker International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brinker International from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

EAT traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.76. 19,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,437. Brinker International has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $619,200.00. Insiders sold 187,870 shares of company stock valued at $12,835,463 over the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

