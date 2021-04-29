Brio Consultants LLC Acquires 2,129 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $98.41. 186,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,656,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $66.27 and a 12 month high of $98.64.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.