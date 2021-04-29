Brio Consultants LLC Buys 6,555 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,555 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 6.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,585,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,065,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $260.41. The company had a trading volume of 113,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $249.20 and its 200-day moving average is $239.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.68 and a 52 week high of $262.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

