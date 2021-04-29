Brio Consultants LLC Has $38.45 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,115 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 11.3% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $38,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.89. 1,405,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,804,994. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $79.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

