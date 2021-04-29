Brio Consultants LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brio Consultants LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,464. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $234.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.