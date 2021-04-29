Brio Consultants LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 236,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,822,000 after buying an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 45,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 288,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,280,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.58. 180,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,450. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $54.70 and a twelve month high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.41.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

