Brio Consultants LLC Purchases 1,439 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brio Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $471,735,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 15,783 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 765 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,144. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.69. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $80.88.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

