Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to announce $11.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.91 billion and the highest is $11.35 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb reported sales of $10.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will report full-year sales of $45.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.58 billion to $46.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.81 billion to $48.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $66.03 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $54.07 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $147.51 billion, a PE ratio of -600.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 64,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

