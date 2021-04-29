Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol-Myers Squibb updated its FY 2021 guidance to 7.350-7.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $7.35-7.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,298,612. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.70. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.13, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

