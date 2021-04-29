British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 171.4% in April

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 171.4% from the March 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAFF opened at $37.46 on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

