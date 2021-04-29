Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Cut by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 2.9% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $51,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in Broadcom by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 7,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 34,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Broadcom by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $464.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.75 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The stock has a market cap of $189.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $470.75 and its 200 day moving average is $435.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadcom from $521.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.70, for a total value of $242,581.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,256,368 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

