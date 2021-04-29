Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $16,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

Shares of BR stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $160.96. 3,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

