Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) Short Interest Up 126.3% in April

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BSN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 126.3% from the March 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadstone Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,000,000.

Shares of BSN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,877. Broadstone Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.86.

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

