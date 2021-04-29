Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a drop of 84.7% from the March 31st total of 263,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:BYFC opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.04. Broadway Financial has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Broadway Financial stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BYFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 76,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Broadway Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Broadway Federal Bank, f.s.b. that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

