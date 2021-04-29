Brokerages Anticipate Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.39 Billion

Brokerages expect that Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) will announce sales of $5.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Applied Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.38 billion and the highest is $5.41 billion. Applied Materials posted sales of $3.96 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Materials will report full-year sales of $21.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.63 billion to $21.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.91 billion to $24.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Materials.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.