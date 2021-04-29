Brokerages Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.08). Canopy Growth posted earnings per share of ($1.16) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 312.84%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGC. Canaccord Genuity lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cormark lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.91.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.42. 73,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,029,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.44. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

