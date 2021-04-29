Brokerages Anticipate Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) to Announce -$0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chembio Diagnostics’ earnings. Chembio Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will report full-year earnings of ($1.09) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chembio Diagnostics.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 73.70% and a negative net margin of 76.55%. The business had revenue of $10.23 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.09. 554,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,298. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. Chembio Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $82.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, Hepatitis C, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

