Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.22 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,042,140.00. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $84.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

