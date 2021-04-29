Brokerages Anticipate Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) will post sales of $4.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $17.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.66 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.57 billion to $19.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cognizant Technology Solutions.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,522,000 after acquiring an additional 650,260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $111,535,000 after acquiring an additional 485,919 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

