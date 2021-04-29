Brokerages Anticipate CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the highest is $1.36. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.33.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $122.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 52 week low of $107.23 and a 52 week high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.47%.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $38,766.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

