Brokerages Anticipate Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to Post $0.16 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.08. Ford Motor posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 145.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $12.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

