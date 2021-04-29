Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.32). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.70. 449,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $181.07.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $12,207,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,530,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,606,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,019 shares of company stock valued at $140,288,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Guardant Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

