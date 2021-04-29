Brokerages Anticipate Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to Post -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.01) and the highest is ($0.32). Guardant Health reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.28) to ($0.38). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

Shares of Guardant Health stock traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $160.70. 449,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,489. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $181.07.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 76,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $12,207,948.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,530,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,606,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 888,019 shares of company stock valued at $140,288,072 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Guardant Health by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after buying an additional 39,190 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Guardant Health by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guardant Health (GH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.