Brokerages Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.56 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. Norfolk Southern reported sales of $2.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full year sales of $10.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.67 billion to $10.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.10 billion to $11.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.82.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $976,265 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 22,558 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $603,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $284.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.17. Norfolk Southern has a twelve month low of $157.48 and a twelve month high of $287.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

