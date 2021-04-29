Brokerages Anticipate Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85 billion. Packaging Co. of America posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full-year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.94 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $450,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PKG opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $148.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

