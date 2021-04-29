Brokerages Anticipate Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce sales of $20.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.69 million and the highest is $22.74 million. Quanterix posted sales of $15.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $94.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $89.89 million to $102.25 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $123.20 million, with estimates ranging from $115.86 million to $132.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of QTRX opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 1.71. Quanterix has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $92.57.

In other news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,315 shares of company stock worth $1,976,299. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $44,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

