Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.28 Million

Equities research analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report sales of $59.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $62.00 million. Radius Health reported sales of $47.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $260.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $272.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $312.25 million, with estimates ranging from $277.00 million to $350.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDUS. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

RDUS opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 40,542 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

