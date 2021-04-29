Brokerages Anticipate Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) to post $1.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $900,000.00. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $2.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $10.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.18 million to $25.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $122.74 million, with estimates ranging from $11.10 million to $353.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. The business had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAGE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $77.67 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.82 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

