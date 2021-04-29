Brokerages Expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) to post sales of $3.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.79 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full-year sales of $15.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.89 billion to $18.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

APTV opened at $146.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. Aptiv has a one year low of $57.26 and a one year high of $160.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.84.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 771,053 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,460,000 after buying an additional 63,896 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,582 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 121,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $1,303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aptiv (APTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.