Brokerages Expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $498.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will announce $498.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $494.24 million to $504.80 million. Belden reported sales of $463.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average is $41.96. Belden has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Belden’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth about $49,000. HM Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Belden during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

