Brokerages Expect Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) will announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cerner’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Cerner posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerner will report full-year sales of $5.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cerner.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.43 per share, for a total transaction of $750,431.65. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Insiders have bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Cerner by 696.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 200,950 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 231,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 24,385 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.80. Cerner has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

