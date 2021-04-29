Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $796.73 Million

Equities research analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post sales of $796.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.30 million to $808.71 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $707.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.80.

In other news, CFO David Ross Smith sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $1,268,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,311,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,363 shares of company stock valued at $32,201,105. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,341,649,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,774 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $334.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $301.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.67. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $337.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charles River Laboratories International (CRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.