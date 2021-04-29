Brokerages Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post -$1.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to report ($1.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.16). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.36) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($3.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($1.38). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.68 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

DCPH opened at $47.47 on Thursday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.42 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,178. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,186 over the last ninety days. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 528,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,116,000 after purchasing an additional 106,906 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,424,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

