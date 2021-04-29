Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report $1.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.09. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $866,077.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total transaction of $129,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,181.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock worth $16,046,419. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

