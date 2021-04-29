Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Analysts expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to announce $1.85 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.74 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

FL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.04.

FL opened at $58.86 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $59.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 16.23%.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Foot Locker by 60.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,988 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,370 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 58,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

