Brokerages Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.23 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post sales of $134.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $150.92 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $133.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $635.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $651.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $726.56 million, with estimates ranging from $567.06 million to $878.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($2.68). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.93 million.

Several research firms have commented on IONS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.45.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $43.56 on Thursday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

