Brokerages Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will post $2.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.79 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04 billion. L Brands posted sales of $1.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that L Brands will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $14.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.58 billion to $15.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on LB shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

NYSE:LB opened at $67.44 on Thursday. L Brands has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.70.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in L Brands by 1,729.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $255,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 66,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 46.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 21,056 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

