Brokerages Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to Announce $0.55 EPS

Analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.52. Power Integrations posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $150.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.29. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $99.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.43%.

In related news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,322.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,707 shares of company stock worth $7,526,369. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

